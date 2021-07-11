Telangana will fight legally for Krishna water: KTR in N’pet

Municipal and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today asserted that the government will use its share of water by fighting legally with Andhra Pradesh or even God.

The State government is committed to complete the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift irrigation project to give waters to crops in previous Mahabubnagar district. He participated in some development programs in Narayanapet along with Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and local MLA and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asserted that they will fight with anyone to do justice to the Palamuru district by offering it Krishna waters. There are some political comments by opposition parties of no use, he charged. The Government is for completing the irrigation projects and will get its rightful share of waters he reiterated.

Despite any hurdles and criticism the government is not ready to lose its water from Krishna and Narayanpet district people should come to fight for the same, the minister called upon. The minister asked the gathering whether Karnataka which is just 10 km away from Narayanpet is implementing any schemes like Telangana.

We are giving Rs 7500 crore to about 63 lakhs of farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme that gives Rs 5000 per acre he claimed. Telangana state gives KCR Kits, Rythu Bhima, Rythu Vedikas to give suggestions on the farming practices he said and asked whether such schemes are available in Karnataka state or any other states.

Slamming the opposition parties for misinformation campaign, the minister stated that development will continue and welfare is key for the TRS Government. There is a need for public opinion on the crucial water issue, and people of Palamuru should come out to fight he appealed.

Unmindful of the opposition charges we will complete Palamuru and Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project and others on a priority basis, he reiterated. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the ministers and official machinery to speed up the process of irrigation projects and development programs.

Srinivas Goud criticized that the Congress and BJP leaders are resorting to false propaganda on water issue. We are not ready to lose our waters and wage a fight to get our share, he noted.

KT Rama Rao inaugurated children ICU ward, children science park and laid foundation stones for integrated market, Handloom Training, Textile park, Martyrs Memorial park and others with the Ministers.