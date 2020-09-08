Telugu Actor Jayaprakash Reddy no more

Popular Telugu Film character artist Jayaprakash Reddy (73) passed away in the early hours of today morning at his Guntur residence. He collapsed in his bathroom after experiencing heart attack. The family members of the actor rushed him to a hospital but the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. He has been staying at Guntur after the imposition of the Nationwide lockdown in the country.

Reddy was born on October 10,1946 in Kurnool district. He entered the film industry with his first film Brahma Putrudu in the year 1988. His shot to fame with Venky’s Preminchukundam Raa in 1997 and his career had gone to the next level with Balakrishna’s Samarasimha Reddy in 1999. He went on to play nuymerous memorable roles in movies such as He was already a veteran theatres before his entry into the movies. He left his mark as a character artist, comedian and villain. He acted in movies like Satruvu, Lorry Driver, Jambalakidi Pamba, Bobbili Raja, Chitram Bhalare Vichitram and Premimchukundam Raa.

His dialogues in Rayalaseema dialect in the Venkatesh starrer movie made him popular in the entire industry. Several film personalities expressed their condolences on the sudden death of Jayaprakash Reddy.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also expressed condolences over the death of noted film actor Jayaprakash Reddy. The CM conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. The CM said Jayaprakash Reddy, who acted in several films in a variety of roles, also won people’s admiration as a theatre artiste.