Srijita Ghosh is a Bengali actress and model. She is known for her work in Bengali industry. She has acted in Replication and Destiny. She is very fond of art and has always been passionate about acting and dancing. She has done South Indian films and commercial advertisement and now trying her luck in Bollywood.

A passionate actress is an eastern as well as western dancer and carries a good command in singing as well. Koothan is the full music and dance-based movie in Tamil and other dance forms like Western and Bharatnatyam are performed in the film. Srijita came to Mumbai when she got a call from Forbes Fashion, Art & Beauty and LSF media for a feature shoot. She has done two shoots for Farbe. Replication(Pratikriti), 2015, is a thriller movie written and directed by Souman Bose.

It is shot & edited by Souman Bose. It is a short movie consisted of the duration of 18:05 sec. The story showed a broke student who is starring a small apartment with his roommate where he finds a clue to find the woman of his dream. Destiny, 2017 is an award-winning Bengali movie directed and written by Avinash Biswas. It shows the story of an Army officer. It is a well-crafted story-telling format film with exotic shooting locations like Rajasthan, Sikkim, North Bengal and indoors at Kolkata.