Telugu state CMs extends Mother’s Day greetings

The Chief Minister of Telangana State K Chandrashekar and his AP counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy today greeted mothers in the two States on the occasion of International Mothers’ Day.

They said that in the entire nature, Mother’s love is pure and great. They said that they would learn good qualities like patience, love, compassion, sacrifice from the mothers and added that For anyone’s progress and achievements in life mothers play an essential role. They said several welfare programs launched by their governments for women and mothers.

While CM KCR posted his message on his Facebook account YS Jagan tweeted his message on his official Twitter handle. The opposition leader from Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh also greeted people of the two states on the occasion of the Mother’s Day.