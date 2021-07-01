Telugu states increase police security at irrigation projects

Two Telugu speaking states have increased police security at their irrigation projects on Krishna River in view of escalating tensions among the two over the issue of the utilization of water from Srisailam reservoir. The two states have set up check posts at AP and Telangana borders.

The police of the state is checking all the vehicles coming from AP state. They are also not allowing anybody except the employees of the projects . The AP government has deployed huge number of police personnel at its Pulichinthala project. The state police are man of the left canal fate of Srisailam dam. The police have also put up fencing at the project. The state police have not allowed the AP officials at Nagarjuna Sagar project.

The AP officials came to the project to submit a representation to the officials of the state government to stop the ongoing power generation. They were stopped at the new bridge. The two states are fighting over the issue of the generation of power in Krishna basin. On the other hand, the officials of Pulichintala project have handed over a representation to the officials of the Telangana State Genco and urged them to stop the power generation. The Pulichintala officials told them that the project was meant for the needs of delta area and added that the Krishna delta did not require water now.

They also told the Telangana officials that it was not correct to generate power even before the 50 percent of the filling up of the Pulichintala project . The officials of the AP have also expressed their objections over the generation of power by the officials of the Telangana in the main Hydel power generation station of Nagarjuna Sagar and urged the state to stop the power generation.