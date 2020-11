All the shiva temples from two Telugu speaking states brimmed with devotees on the occasion of the first Monday of Telugu month. Karthikam.

The devotees have performed special prayers at Srisailam and draksharamam. The devotees also thronged Sangareddy based Uma Malleswara Swami temple from early hours of Monday. The temples from khammam also acquired festival look. The women devotees were seen in large numbers in all the temples.