TTD plans to conduct a tender cum auction of all accumulated copper items on October 28.

In all 2800 kgs of copper items in 14 lots are set for tender cumin auction at the TTD marketing department office in the Harekrishna Road ,Tirupati

For other details the interested parties can contact the Marketing department on 0877-2264429 during working hours or log into the TTD website www.tirumala.org.