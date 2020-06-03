Tense moments at Nagam Janardhan Reddy’s house

Mahabubnagar, June 2 (NSS): Former Minister and congress Party Nagam Janardhan Reddy today was arrested by local Police when he tried to go out of his residence to participate in party’s Jala Deeksha program. The police took Janardhan into custody and kept him under house arrest. Tense moments were witnessed when police were trying to stop Nagam from going out of his residence. The supporters of Nagam tried to prevent police from stopping him.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagam said that it was unfortunate that the state government was arresting the congress party leaders instead of listening to their demand of completing all pending irrigation projects. The police have arrested all congress party leaders from the different places. They have also kept former MLA and AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar and DCC president Prabhakar Reddy under house arrest.