Tharoor urges center to confer Bharata Ratna on former PM Narsimha Rao

Congress Party MP and former minister of state for external affairs Dr Shashi Tharoor today urged the union government to confer the highest civilian honour of the country Bharata Ratna on veteran party leader and former Prime Minister of the country PV Narasimha Rao. He made this plea while addressing a gathering at a meeting held by TPCC at Gandhi Bhavan as part of its ongoing year long PV Narasimha Rao Centenary birthday celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the fortitude and states man like conduct of PV Narsimha Rao, to suggest that there was a fundamental shift and upliftment of India’s fortune and future as a result of the skillful pragmatic manner in which policies were carried out during the time of the former PM. He also looked at the way in which the Rao government skilfully managed global alliances while also considering the impact of various domestic factors such as separatist movements as well as economic reforms on our foreign policy during that time.

Tharoor who is also the former UN Under Secretary General, said that being a reformist at heart and one of the highest achieving South Indians in Indian political history, the former PM Narsimha Rao embodied various qualities that truly made India proud. “His grasp of languages, skillful Management of alliances and Courage to introduce bold economic reforms with then finance minister and later former Prime Minster, Dr Manmohan Singh fundamentally changed India. Personally, PV Narsimha Rao‘s humility, reiterated the value that the story of India and her desire for progress is truly universal and timeless,” he said.

Tharoor further said that It was abundantly clear that the humble and skillful manner through which PV Narsimha Rao managed the affairs of state throughout his long and distinguished career at various levels of government warrant the hallowed Bharat Ratna to be awarded

TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chairperson of centenary birthday committee Dr. J. Geeta Reddy, MLA D. Sridhar Babu, former MPs VH, Mallu Ravi, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan and others also attended the program.