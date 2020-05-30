The COVID-19 pandemic has made online platforms like Prepp.in to leverage technology to impart education, Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many online education companies closer to leverage technology to ensure that knowledge reaches everyone. Also, the online education market in India may touch INR 123.65 Bn by 2024 as per reports. In such a scenario, Prepp.in is one such portal which uses technology to impart education to all Government Job Aspirants in India. After visiting the portal, we found a straightforward yet well-structured UI which is appealing to any user. The homepage has an entire library of Government Exam guides along with Exam notifications and Job Updates.

So, if you are looking to crack any government exam, then Prepp.in can be that solution for you. Any government jobs like the below-mentioned ones find a place on this portal-

Defence

Banking

SSC

Teaching

PSU recruitment

UPSC

Railway sector, etc.

Visit the website for more information. Over here, you will find loads of information about the syllabus, selection process and eligibility criteria of the exams. Aspirants often face issues with accurate updates, like exam dates, admit card, form filling, etc. But this portal does seem to resolve all your queries. So, we will recommend exploring the portal once to get a first hand witnessing of the facts.

Features of Prepp.in that looked appealing to us

Well, after visiting the portal, a couple of features really looked appealing and informative to us. These features can be a game-changer in the preparation process for any student.

Subscribe to Prepp.in to receive Exam Notifications

Yes, just by subscribing you can receive all information regarding upcoming exams. Thus technology gives you an upper hand to be a step ahead all the time. With Prepp.in, you will never miss important events like exam registration dates, fee payments, admit cards, practice papers, etc. With a proper calendar, the website will keep you notified on all recent updates on government exams. Things for which you had to go outdoors or ask friends or surf thoroughly on the internet to get, are now available to you through a simple subscription. This is one good example of great use of technology, especially when there is a lockdown.

Check Results of various Government Exams

The portal will also show all results related to any Government Exams in India. You can explore the rank predictors, expected cut-off and final results (according to various rounds & merit list). Results are the only thing for which any government aspirant put in their efforts.

Based on the trend of previous year results, one can estimate the current year performance. And, with the help of current results, one can strategize for the future. As an aspirant, you can check your scorecard, answer key from the portal. You will not require a swap between portals or go to the cybercafe to view the results. You are expected to find everything on the mobile phone itself.



Application Form Search

From this particular section, you will find direct link access to any particular government exam. This section would provide you details from dates of form submission, an application fee to steps to fill the application form. You will also get to know about various documents required for any particular exam.

A plethora of information available on the portal

Various preparation guides on different exams.

Practice the various sample papers present.

Get updates on Government Jobs, the application process, and deadlines.

Options for downloading admit cards directly.

Variety of Updates and Deadlines of your favourite exams.

Preparation Tips that can help you prepare better for any government exams.

Check results as well of various government jobs.





Preparation Tips for students

Any exams are like Government exams and can be cracked on our own if we can follow the appropriate strategy. Prepp.in offers few guidelines to prepare better for any Government exams:

Explore the portal Prepp.in to be aware of the subjects involved in an exam, eligibility and the application process. After checking the syllabus, you will be in a position to do a SWOT analysis on yourself. You will be able to identify your strengths and weaknesses based on this. You can start to prepare various topics accordingly. This is the most important step in preparation. Your aim should be to increase expertise on topics that you are not good at. You can check the various preparation guides on the portal to implement a good strategy. One such strategy is to prepare a timetable and practice the various previous year papers in a time-bound manner. Time management is key to any successful preparation. One must give enough time to oneself to study. Start preparing in advance so that you don’t miss on things and leave them at the end. As per the study guide on the portal, one must study a topic first rather than taking up tests straight away. A bad score in the mock tests may dent your confidence considerably. You will find previous year question papers on the portal. These question papers act as trendsetters; by following the trend, you can anticipate current year questions. Thus, it will help you prepare better. Another feature of Prepp.in is sample questions. Solving the sample questions will help any student to do a profile evaluation. Thus it contributes to identifying your strengths and weaknesses.

On the basis of your test scores, categorize the exams into the following types:

Easy category: This signifies exams that are easily cracked.

This signifies exams that are easily cracked. Medium category : This category suggests exams that can be cracked with some preparation.

: This category suggests exams that can be cracked with some preparation. Difficult category: This category suggests that you will require expertise and thorough preparation to crack it.

A study-buddy can not hurt. He/she may help you understand concepts better. You must have a peaceful and organized study space so as to stay focussed on your objective.

Our Verdict

Well, Prepp.in thus turns out to be a complete package for all Government Job aspirants. The portal is loaded with interesting but informative features which always keep you busy on it and help you stay one step ahead than others. Prepp.in is a perfect example of what technology can achieve with little leverage. During such pandemic, a portal like this is a godsend for students!