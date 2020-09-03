There will be no burden on farmers of the state : CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today made it clear that there wouldn’t be any kind of burden on the farmers of the state for availing the power from the state government. He also made it clear that they would supply power free of cost to all the farmers of the state. Reddy also said that they wouldn’t remove even a single electricity connection of the farmers of the state.

He further said that the reforms being implemented by the state government wouldn’t throw any burden on the farmers. He said that they were trying to turn the free power scheme into a more efficient scheme and added that there wouldn’t be any problem to the scheme of the state for the next 35 years. He made these during the state cabinet meeting chaired by him. The cabinet has given its approval to the free power scheme-cash transfer in its meeting.

Speaking on the occasion he said that they would regularise all agriculture connections. He said that the farmer who has the connection would have a bank account and added that the sum of money towards the payment of the electric charges would be credited into the accounts of the farmers. He said that the amount so credited would be paid by the farmers to the discoms of the state. Targeting his rival and opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu he alleged that Naidu had once said that it was impossible to implement the free power scheme. He also alleged that Naidu, who ordered firing against the farmers of the state at Basheer Bagh had left behind ₹8,000 crore of Free power arrears.