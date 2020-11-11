Third edition Deccan Dialogue  on Nov.16

Hyderabad, Nov.11 (NSS):Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, is organizing the third edition of Deccan Dialogue on November 16, 2020.The theme of the Dialogue is- “Crisis and Cooperation – Imperative in times of the pandemic”. https://www.isb.edu/en/deccan-dialogue.html. Deccan Dialogue 2020 will be held on a virtual platform.

External Affairs Minister of IndiaDr S Jaishankar has kindly consented to inaugurate the Dialogue and deliver the keynote address on November 16. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C), Government of India will deliver the valedictory keynote address at 2:45 pm. K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana will deliver a special address.

The 3rd edition of Deccan Dialogue will focus on two important areas for discussion – on Healthcare Diplomacy and on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Sunil Kant Munjal, Member, ISB Executive Board and Chairman, Hero Enterprises; Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, IFS, Secretary Economic Relations, MEA; Prof RajendraSrivastava, Dean, ISB; DrSangita Reddy, President, FICCI and JMD, Apollo Hospitals Ltd.; Ms DebjaniGhosh, President, NASSCOM.; Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Ambassador Ron Malka, Israel Ambassador to India, amongst many others will address at Deccan Dialogue 2020. Please find attached program schedule for more details about the sessions and speakers.

The event is open to all those who are interested in issues of foreign policy, economic diplomacy and international trade. Registration is free. Link for registration – https://forms.gle/nPACEZgbqs1x22Au8.