The state government today finalised the names of three persons for he posts of MLCs under Governor’s quota. Famous poet gorati Venkanna, former minister Baswaraju Saraiah ans Arya Vysya Association leader Boggarapu Dayanand have been nominated for the posts of the MLC. The state government has also sent the names of these persons for the approval of the governor of the state. It is learnt that the persons are likely to swear in as the MLCs on Saturday.