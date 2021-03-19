TITA District office at Mulugu inaugurated

To expand the reach of its services in areas of technology, education and other sectors across the State, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is establishing its office space at districts after the State government directed District Collectors to allot working space to the Association in the districts. Accordingly, the Association Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala inaugurated the TITA office in Mulugu District at a ceremony on Friday.

Recently IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan directed district Collectors to allot working space to TITA to expand IT initiatives and provide job opportunities to local youth and attract investments and startup units in the districts.

Accordingly, the TITA Mulugu office was readied with basic infrastructure and facilities on the directions of the District Collector. The district administration provided an office of 1500 sq feet area office at DRDA office premises at district headquarters. The new workstation is equipped with 15 computers besides other facilities.

The office was inaugurated by Sundeep , who was the chief guest for the occasion, amid Vedic chants and puja by a pandit. TITA State Secretary Deepak Joshi administered the oath to Dharmendar who took charge as District Secretary of the Association Mulugu District unit. Soon after taking charge, Dist Secretary Dharmendar announced the launching of a 20- day digital marketing free training for the youth. He said that the TITA will take up more such initiatives in the coming days. TITA Mulugu unit took up various initiatives in the past like Digital Yatra, telemedicine consultations through the T-Consult app during Covid pandemic.

Additional District Collector Surabhi Adarsh, DRDO A Parijatam were among those present. After inspecting the new TITA office, Additional Collector Surabhi Adarsh appreciated TITA for various initiatives. He urged Sundeep Makthala to launch the Telangana Early Coding scheme for school students in Mulugu district saying that it will benefit scores of students in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sundeep Makthala thanked the district administration for allocating working space to TITA with the required infrastructure. He said that the Association will take up various initiatives like training youth in the district in the days to come.

TITA Vice President Rana Pratap Bojjam, TITA member Sowmya, Students Wing Secretary Mohammad Ilyas, Shravani, Mulugu Joint Secretary Pranay, Vinod, Satya, Shirisha, Rahul, Kiran, Venkat and others were present.