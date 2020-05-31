TITA inks pact with University of Texas at Dallas

Continuing its effort to empower students and engineers hone their skills, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) ‘Digithon’ announced that it entered into a pact with University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) to offer online in-plant training cum Internship in Artificial Intelligence. UTD is listed among the top 50 universities in the world that are known for their quality education, particularly in the emerging technology areas.

Artificial Intelligence is now emerging as the major stream that is creating new employment opportunities. It is also among the streams that is giving confidence about job security among the candidates.

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the one-month online training in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will begin on June 8. He said that TITA through various in-plant training and internships as well as industrial tours has trained more than 1,000 candidates so far.

Telangana State this January had announced 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence and has announced a calendar with industry events and others related to AI. Telangana State has selected TITA as one of the partners to implement the AI calendar in the State. The pact with UTD is part of the efforts of TITA to implement this AI calendar in the State, Makthala said adding that AI will be influence the direction of the Information Technology industry and also employment prospects of people among others.

Telangana State, under the guidance of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, has been doing stellar work in the area of artificial intelligence, Makthala said adding that the IT Minister is intent on having new innovations in the artificial intelligence segment from the State. The pact with UTD was inked on May 28. Before this, TITA NRI Adviser Ravi Lothumalla had provided the UTD connect to TITA. UTD director Dr Jey Veerasamy signed the pack on behalf of UTD. Jey said that he was happy to work together with TITA, which has already conducted many a digital literacy programme in the State.

Once the training is completed, the candidates will be given a certificate with UTD Logo.

He thanked KTR, Jayesh Ranjan for the efforts in artificial intelligence and related areas, which are now being preferred by many candidates for up scaling.

Interested candidates can register for In-plant training at bit.ly/tita_internship or on phone at 8123123434 or 6300368705.