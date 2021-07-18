TITA members offer bonam in IT corridor; Make it a simple affair in view of the pandemic

Members of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) today offered the ashadamasam bhonam in the IT corridor. The practice began in 2013 and is the ninth bonam offered.

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala and his wife paid obeisance to the presiding deity Chinna Peddamma Thalli and offered a Saree, bonam and vadibhiyyam. This has been kept a simple affair in view of the coronavirus.

The event over the years has gained popularity as ‘IT Bonalu’ and attracts large number of IT professionals, NRIs, and foreigners also take part in it. No procession is allowed in the IT corridor due to ESMA provisions. However, IT Bonalu is an exemption and procession is allowed every year. In view of the restrictions on movement due to corona virus, the bonam this year is kept a low key affair. Current Himachal Pradesh Governor & former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Telangana former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and several dignitaries have visited the IT Bonalu in the earlier episodes.

The event is a showcase of Telangana culture and includes oggu dolu, kolatam, kommukoya, pothuraju procession and others. The event was held in 2013 before the formation of Telangana and the then government has foisted cases against the organizers. However, the members did not relent in their efforts, he said.

After Telangana came into being, the procession is being held from Shilparamam to the Chinna Pedddamma Thalli Temple opposite Google office. The event sees participation from people cutting across religions and regions, he said. Makthala vowed to hold Bhonalu on a grand scale next year.

Alongwith TITA President Sundeep Makthala, members Rana Pratap Bojjam, Ashwin Chandra Vallaboju, Naveen Chinthala, Ravi Lella, Srilatha Chinthala, Deepika Joshi, Srividya, Sowmya, Pooja, Shravani, Roshni, Gayatri, Bhagya offered prayers on Sunday seeking return of normalcy across segments.