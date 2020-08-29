TITA Rural Sports Hub launched

In a bid to promote sports in rural areas and to identify sports talents from there, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), which has earlier launched various initiatives to upgrade skills of rural youth, has announced the launch of TITA Rural Sports Hub.

It will start from Narayanpet and will be replicated across Telangana. This was announced by TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala and TITA Sports Wing Secretary and American Football Indian team captain Ronit Banda on the occasion of National Sports Day here on Saturday. Makthala said that TITA will provide and upgrade sports infrastructure at Government School playgrounds in Narayanpet district on a pilot basis. The programme will be extended across the State in a phased manner.

Makthala said that TITA Rural Sports Hub aims at adopting Government School playgrounds to provide sports infrastructure and train youth and students and encourage them to participate in various State, National and International level sports competitions and prove their mettle. As part of this initiative, TITA Sports Wing will provide facilities to promote sports like cricket, badminton, basketball, track and field. To begin with, TITA will launch the initiative on an experimental basis in Narayanpet and extend in across the State.

As part of the plan, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala and TITA Sports Wing Secretary Ronit Banda discussed the sports upgradation initiative with Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana who in turn directed DEO Ravindar to lead a team along with TITA Sports Secretary Ronit Banda and inspect Narayanpet Boys High School and Makthal Boys High School. The team visited the schools which have four-acre ground and one-acre area respectively.

According to TITA Rural Sports Hub, sports infrastructure development will be taken up in Narayanpet initially and it will be replicated in 33 districts of the State. An annual sports event ‘Khel Utsav’ will be taken up as part of the initiative. TITA aims to link technology with sports to give a fillip to sporting technology.

As part of the programme a team led by TITA Sports Wing Secretary Ronit Banda will overlook the provision of infrastructure for budding sportspersons form rural areas. Though there are facilities like playgrounds, they lack infrastructure and the same will be provided by TITA to train youngsters and bring their sporting talent out. Basing on the outcome in Narayanpet, the model will be implemented elsewhere in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala thanked Narayanpet District Collector Dasari Harichandana for extending support to the sports project and congratulated Ronit Banda for taking up the initiative. He hoped that the same sort of cooperation and support will be extended in other districts too when TITA takes up the sports initiative there.

Speaking on the occasion TITA Sports Wing Secretary Ronit Banda said that TITA Rural Sports Hub will help rural youth upgrade their sporting talent and exhibit it at national and international level competitions. The sports initiative will go a long way in nurturing rural talents of Telangana, Ronit said adding that various measures will be taken up in this regard.

TITA Sports Wing Joint Secretaries Raj Kumar Sandri, Santosh Sandri, Avinash Penumurthi, Karthik Rapolu, Veera Manikanta and others were present.