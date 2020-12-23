TITA’s early coders program bags Skoch Award

Digithon, the digital entity of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has bagged another award for its services in rural Telangana. The digital entity bagged Skoch Award for its Telangana Early Coders initiative aimed at imparting coding skills to the students of government schools in rural Telangana. The award for Digithon is the manifestation that if guided properly, students of State schools work wonder if every field, TITA said. Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana received the award announced at the 69th Skoch Summit.

Given the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in various spheres and the growing prominence of coding, the TITA, in association with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), has decided to impart coding skills to one lakh people in Telangana by 2022 through its digital entity Digithon. Moreover, the newly introduced National Education Policy (NEP-2020) also stresses on imparting coding skills at school level education. In most of countries, coding part of the school education and students get to learn it right from class VI itself.

As part of the early coding initiative, Digithon imparted coding skills to students from Government schools from Makthal, Krishna, Manuguru in Narayanpet and Atmakur and Amarchinta mandals of Wanaparthy . Among them, many students were unaware of the smartphone basics like mic, mute option but after undergoing training in coding, they are now able to develop animation, video games on their own. Based on these two-week-long online classes, they developed games animation based greetings through Python programming. Students showed great enthusiasm in learning the early coding programme. District Collector Harichandana Dasari, DEO Ravindar and other officials provided all help for the TITA’s initiative.

Narayanpet District Collector Harichandana received this award at the 69th Skoch Summit held virtually. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Harichandana said that through the early coding program rural students showcased their potential to the nation. Due to strenuous efforts by TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala to implement the scheme, students have now gained proficiency in early coding.

Speaking about the early coding program and the Skoch Award for Digithon, Sundeep Makthala said that connecting techies based in Hyderabad with students in Makthal was a challenging task for the program. However, students showed much enthusiasm in learning to code.

With the scope for work from home increasing, students have more scope and bright prospects in the coding area in the future. Sundeep expressed happiness saying the Skoch has recognized Digithon’s early coding program. He thanked the digital volunteer who took part in the coding program. He said that TITA will take up more such initiatives in the coming days in the State.