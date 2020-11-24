TJS President Kodandaram ridicules TRS party’s Manifesto

The Founder President of Telangana Jana Samitih (TJS) Prof. Kodandram has ridiculed the manifesto released by ruling TRS party. He said that the ruling party had only wasted time during its last six years rule and did not do any development in the state capital.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders had focused on demolition of buildings instead of development of the state capital. Referring to the manifesto released by CM KCR, he said there was nothing new in the manifesto except one or two issues. He alleged that the TRS party had lied about the funds spent for the development of Hyderabad in its budget data. Kodandaram urged the voters of GHMC to vote for their party candidates.