TJS to contest in Dubbaka by-elections

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) will contest in the upcoming by-elections in Dubbaka Assembly constituency of the state. The founder president of the party Professor M. Kodandaram revealed this today. He said that the party’s impact would be felt in the by-elections.

Targeting Chief Minister KCR he said that the CM didn’t have the attitude to leave his CM’s post. He mocked that the CM’s post was more important to KCR than his son and daughter. He said that KCR was looking for an opportunity to work at the Central level and added that it was an open secret that state minister KTR was acting like a CM in Telangana. Citing that decentralisation of power is not good for the state, he said that only one person should be the CM of the state.

He said that injustice was done separate Telangana activists like Swami Goud, Deshapati Srinivas, Devi Prasad Sidda Reddy in the state. He made it clear that Swami Goud should be made MLC again. Commenting on the issue of contesting in the graduate MLC elections, he said that he would respond on the issue after holding discussions with all sections of the society.