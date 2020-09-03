TMREIS says online classes successful

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Secretary B. Shafiullah, in a press statement here today stated that for the benefit of students studying in Telangana Minorities Residential Schools, online classes are successfully conducted.

TMREIS being run by the Government of Telangana in English Medium are successfully conducting online classes for all the subjects including Urdu since last 2 months in all 204 TMR schools. Classes were suspended in all the schools on March 13 due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The classes continued to remain suspended when the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23 to contain the viral disease.

The TMREIS is conducting full-fledged teaching & learning classes through Zoom App by actively involving all the teachers with their personal involvement with each student. Other applications like WhatsApp and YouTube is also used to reach out to the students who are from remote areas of the state.

Shafiullah, said that a plan of action in this regard has been worked out for students through a combination of strategies using digital devices and support of parents. As per the plan, for classes 6th to 10th, daily syllabus worksheets with content and questions or activities are sent by teachers.

TMREIS started conducting online classes for class VI to Intermediate 2nd Year students from July 23 by sending e-learning material or activities to those enrolled through WhatsApp or SMS.

OAKS online education applications platform was used before the launch of online classes. For students who don’t have access to smart phone, the online classes are conducted on various digital, TV, T-SAT platforms across all schools.

All Principals are instructed to ensure that class teachers have the updated WhatsApp group of parents and students of their respective section.

Teachers are also maintaining a list of the number of parents who are not available on WhatsApp. Those parents who are not covered in the WhatsApp group are contacted over phone by the concerned class teachers.

Up skilling and motivating teachers, organising counselling sessions for teachers, parents and students are some of the important measures taken by the TMREIS in the recent past. TMREIS is also making continuous effort to provide customised teaching-learning material suitable for online classes is another way of facilitating the schooling of children.