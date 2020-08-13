To fill up 85 doctor posts in Gandhi & TIMS

a Director of Medical Education (DME)is taking up recruitment to 85 doctors posts in Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), here.

A statement here today DME said, 35 posts Assistant Professors of General Medicine, 35 posts of Assistant Professors of Anesthesia and 15 posts of Assistant Professors of TB&CD. The posts to be filled up will be on contract basis initially for a period of 1 year, extendable as per need. The monthly remuneration would be Rs 1.25 lakh plus applicable incentive.

Interested Post graduates who have also completed one year senior residency are requested to attend Walk-in Interviews on August 17 between 11 am and 5 pm at DME Auditorium, DM&HS Campus, Koti. The candidates must carry original certificates along with one photocopy of SSC, MBBS, P.G, Senior Residency completion certificate, Integrated Caste Certificate, two copies of Passport Photos and TS Medical Council Registration.