Total Lunar Eclipse on May 26

An eclipse occurs when one heavenly body such as a moon or planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body. A lunar eclipse takes place when Earth gets in the way of the Sun’s light hitting the moon.

The first Eclipse among four eclipses two Lunar and Solar in 2021 will occur on Wednesday ( May 26). Though this eclipse is Total Lunar Eclipse, it’s visible partially at few places in India where Moon rises before 6.23 pm.

In a statement Raghunandan Kumar , Director of Planetary Society of India said that , across the world this Eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

He said the elipse in various phases begins at 2.16 p.m. on May 26 and ends at 7.21 p.m.

The noticeable Umbral phase begins at 3.15 p.m. and ends at 6.23 p.m. Whereas from 4.39 p.m. to 4.58 p.m. the totality phase (Moon completely hidden in Earth Shadow) occurs. As the timings of this eclipse occur even before Moonrise in India, except few places rest of India will miss this eclipse.

Visible In India at End of Umbral Phase – Few Places after Moonrise : In India, just after moonrise, ending of partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north eastern parts of India except Sikkim. People in some parts of West Bengal and some coastal parts of Odisha can have glimpse of this eclipse before the end of the darker umbral phase. In simple words places in India where Moon Rises before 6.23pm have an Opportunity to see Disk of Moon partially darkened. People in Port Blair will get first and best opportunity in India to see this eclipse for 43 Minutes as the Moon rises there at 5.38 pm.