TPCC chief calls up suspicious death victim’s father

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy today called up the father of a suspicious death victim from Kethepally Mamdal of Nallagonda district. The woman victim died on under suspicious circumstances on 13th of this month.

Reddy also announced Rs. 50,000 as financial aid to the victim’s family on behalf of the SC cell of the party. Speaking on the occasion he said that they would stand by the family of the victim. He also said that they would fight for the victim’s family demanding the state government to punish the accused of the murder of the victim in a stern manner. Reddy also said that they would lodge a complaint with the Union Home Minister on the issue.