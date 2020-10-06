TPCC chief urges people to vote for party candidate in Dubbaka Assembly constituency

TPCC Chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today urged the people of Dubbaka Assembly constituency to vote for the Congress party candidate in the upcoming By-elections. He said that the Dubbaka Assembly elections were not the by-polls but the elections of Telangana state.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan Reddy said that the time had come to teach a befitting lesson to CM Kalvakuntla family. He alleged that the ruling TRS party had committed Rs.100 crore corruption. He alleged that CM KCR had turned the elections into commercial elections and encouraged money and liquor in the elections. He made it clear that the party was ready to face the elections. He said that he would camp at Dubbaka from Wednesday and campaign for the party candidate. He said that they had handed over the responsibility of MLC elections to the party MLC Jeevan Reddy.

The TPCC Chief said that CM KCR was not serious about public welfare and has been burdening the people in different ways. Citing an example, he said that the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was aimed at looting the public, especially the poor and middle-classes. He announced that the Congress party, if voted to power in next elections, would regularise all lands at free of cost. He also slammed the TRS Govt for not showing seriousness in dealing with the case of alleged rape and murder of a girl belonging to the minority community by a local TRS leader in Moinabad. He said that the Chief Minister did not even issue a statement condemning the incident.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed a press conference through Zoom App to brief the media about the Dubbak by-elections. He announced that he would camp in Dubbak constituency from Wednesday onwards till the end of elections. He warned the TRS against misuse of official machinery or power in Dubbak by-elections and said that the Congress party would confront the ruling party on all fronts.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that they would do mouth campaign about the anti people policies of the state government. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said that all party workers should work hard to ensure the victory of the party candidate.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narsinha, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs Jaggareddy, Sitakka, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former minister Shabbir Ali, TPCC Working President Kusum Kumar, Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan, DCC presidents Narsareddy and Tirupati Reddy were also present.