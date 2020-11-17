TPCC constitutes committees for GHMC elections

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy today constituted five Parliamentary constituency-wise election committees for the December 1 GHMC elections. These committees will start functioning immediately and finalize the list of candidates by Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Parliament constituency committee will consist of former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Feroz Khan, Zafar Javed, G Niranjan, Shaik Abdulla Sohail, and PCC coordinator Mohammad Shabbir Ali.

Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency committee will have V Hanumantha Rao, M Shashidhar Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Dr. Sravan Dosaju, Adam Santosh Kumar and PCC coordinator Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Chevella Parliament constituency committee will have Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, Mohammad Azharuddin, Challa Narsimha Reddy, M Bhikshapathi Yadav, Rachamalla Sidheshwar, Deepa Bhaskar Reddy and PCC coordinator Ponnam Prabhakar.

Malkajgiri Parliamentary will have A Revanth Reddy, Kuna Srisailam Goud, Challa Narsimha Reddy, Nandikanti Sridhar, Bude Saab and PCC coordinator T Jeevan Reddy and the Medak committee consists of Damodar Rajanarasimha, Vijaya Shanthi, J Geetha Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, Gali Anil Kumar and PCC coordinator Jetti Kusum Kumar.

The manifesto committee headed by Marri Shashidhar Reddy is expected to get the document ready by November 20 of this month. AICC In charge Manickam Tagore will release the manifesto on November 21 at Party Office.