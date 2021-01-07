TPCC president issue-High Command in a Fix

The selection of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President has become a big head ache for the party high command, with too many leaders aspiring for the post and the strong opposition for some of them from other sections and leaders,.

The exercise began almost a month back, following the resignation of the incumbent N Uttam Kumar Reddy, after the party received a humiliating defeat in the GHMC elections, in which it could win only two seats out of 150 divisions, while it’s candidates lost deposit in many seats. As a matter of fact, the party has been facing series of defeats since the past four years, In the recent Dubbaka Assembly by-election also, the party was relegated to third position.

Following the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy, the high command started the exercise to find his successor. Party state in-charge Manickem Thakur held series of consultations with the state leaders. At one point of time, the High Command was reported to have finalized the name of A Revanth Reddy, M P from Malkajgiri, for the post. His selection was strongly opposed by some of the senior leaders and V Hanumantha Rao, a very senior leader from B.C community openly stated that he and some other leaders would be forced to leave the party, if recant, who had defected to the party only a few years back, was made the President. This made the High Command to think in terms of appointing high power committees, with a view to accommodate senior leaders like Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, D Sreedhar Babu, and T Jeevan Reddy (all serious contenders for President Post). This move also ran into rough weather, it is stated.

Recently, the name of Jeevan Reddy as President, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as Working President and Revanth Reddy as Campaign Committee Chairman were almost finalized. But the fact that all of them belonged to one community came as a stumbling block. Meantime, senior leader K Jana Reddy and others expressed the view that the TPCC president issue be postponed till the Nagarjunasagar Assembly be-election is over. The by-election is likely to be held next month.

Faced with all these thorny problems, it is to be seen what decision the high command will take in the matter.