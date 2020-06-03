26.1 C
June 5, 2020

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy condemns party leaders’ house arrest

TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today released letter written by party president Sonia Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of corona virus.

Hyderabad, June 2 (NSS): TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today strongly condemned the house arrest of party leaders, who were going to attend Jala Deeksha at different places of the state demanding the state government to immediately complete all pending irrigation projects in the State .

He termed the house arrest as undemocratic on the day, when the entire state was celebrating Telangana formation day while stating that there was nothing more barbaric  than this. The police has kept all-most all the party leaders under house arrest including the TPCC president.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his anger over the Decision of the state government. He demanded the police to immediately withdraw themselves from the houses of their party leaders. He made it clear that it should not stop any of the peaceful protest program of the party . Making it clear that unwarranted arrest of the party leaders is arbitrary and illegal, he asked the ruling party leaders if it was the reason for the formation of the Telangana State . He alleged that the state was witnessing a dictator’s rule. 

Party MP K. Venkat Reddy has also condemned the house arrest of the party leaders and termed it as barbaric . He said that the arrest of the party leader was an evidence to prove the dictatorial tendencies of CM KCR. 

