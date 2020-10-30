TPCC to hold Kisan Adhikar divas on Saturday

TPCC would hold Kisan Adhikar divas at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday marking death anniversary of the former prime minister of the country Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of the party leader Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The party leaders would garland the statues of the two leaders in the city before the program at the Gandhi Bhavan.

The party will organise a day long satyagraha Deeksha from morning 10 am to evening 4 pm as part of the program. On the other hand, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the Parth leaders to hold the program in all district headquarters of the state. In a statement, he also asked them to speak on the farmers protest program held by Sardar Vallabhai Patel at bardoli and on green revolution program implemented by the former PM Indira Gandhi to transform the country into a self sustaining country in the issue of food production.