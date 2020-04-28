TPCC working president Ponnam holds Rythu Deeksha

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar today took part in a Rythu Deeksha program held at rukmapur food grains procurement Center from Choppadandi assembly constituency. TPCC spokesperson Medipally Satyam also took part in the protest program.

Speaking on the occasion he said that there was no link between what CM KCR is saying about food grains procurement and what was happening at the ground level. He alleged that state civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar has issued unofficial orders to deduct 42 kgs instead of 40 kgs from the farmers produce in the name of chaff. He alleged that the millers were harassing the IKP Center managements and the farmers. He demanded the state government to ensure that there was no link between the millers and the farmers. He demanded the CM to hold a press conference with the rice millers of the state and see that there was no problem to the farmers. He alleged that no procurement Center of the state has completed the complete purchase of the food grains procurement even after 15 days of commencement of the procurement operations.

He alleged that the state government had not paid the money of redgram farmers even after procuring them in the month of January this year. He made it clear that the congress party was ready to extend cooperation with the state government in the issue of farmers. He said that they would mount pressure on the state government till the problems of farmers were solved.