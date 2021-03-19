Tragic road accident kills three in Warangal

A tragic road accident that took place on Hyderabad- Bhoopalapatnam Highway (NH-163) today killed three women and left seven women seriously injured. The accident took place at Neerukulla of Atmakoor Mandal When a Toophan vehicle hit an auto rikshaw at a very high speed. The injured were immediately rushed to MGM hospital. The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. The victims have been identified as agricultural labourers.

The dead victims have been identified as Palakurti Sarojana (55), Md Mahbubi (50) and Madisetti Sambalaxmi (65). The dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for post mortem. The auto rikshaw had 19 passengers including a its driver at the time of the accident .

State Ministers Errabelli Dayakar rao and Satyavati Rathod expressed their shock at the accord and conveyed their condolences to the family members of the victims. They asked officials concerned to provide the best medical treatment to all the victims. They also inquired the reasons behind the accident and added that they would provide all kinds of assistance from the state government.