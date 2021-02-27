Trainee Civil Servants at Dr MCR HRD Institute Turn Chefs, Salespersons, and Businessmen for a Day as a Part of Their Learning The 121 trainee Civil Servants, belonging to 22 States and 9 Services, who are attending Special Foundation Course at Dr MCR HRD Institute, rolled out FETE-The Utsav, a day- long food-cum-recreation extravaganza, and thereby turned the Ramadasu Mandapan at the Institute into a sprawling kitchen. For a change, the academic ambience at the Institute gave way to fun and frolic.

It was a pleasant surprise to see the trainee Civil Servants dishing out mouth-watering delicacies, selling them as hard-core salespersons, generating profits, and donating them to an NGO, for a socially-relevant cause.

Even though the trainee Civil Servants are not regular chefs, they believed in their abilities, put heart and soul in their efforts, and thereby churned out lip-smacking dishes.

The food items for sale reflected the true diversity of the batch of the trainee Civil Servants. The dishes on sale included Fish Curry, Pongal, Masala Dosa, etc. from Southern Zone, Bamboo Shoots Chicken, Eromba, Red Rice, etc. from Eastern Zone, Chole Bhatore, Lemon Chicken, etc. from Northern Zone, Kachori Churma, Malpua, Jal Jeera, etc. from Rajasthan, Pav Bhaji, Bombay Masala Pav, Faluda, etc. from Western Zone, Litti Choka, Champaran Chicken, Banarasi Paan, etc. from UP.

In order to keep the guests engaged and entertained, the event offered an array of exciting games and activities, including Khelenge India to Badlenge India, Khismat ki Goli, Balti me Sikka, Gajni Game, Dart Board, Double Your Coupons, etc.

Electrifying background music and hit Bollywood numbers brought out the true essence of the grand food and games festival. Right from the word go, the trainee Civil Servants sported a happy-go-lucky attitude apart from their colourful and ethnic wear.

The trainee Civil Servants, Officers, Faculty, and Staff of the institute visited the stalls and relished the food items and sportingly tried their hand at the games and activities on display.

Harpreet Singh, DG of the Institute (FAC) & Principal Secretary inaugurated FETE-The Utsa, in the presence of Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, ADG of the Institute, and other Dignitaries. He congratulated the trainee Civil Servants for proving, beyond an iota of doubt, that they not only have the ability to crack the world’s toughest examination but also are endowed with multiple talents to conceptualise and execute business projects. On this occasion, Harpreet Singh, released copies of the Newsletter of the Spl FC, “Saanjha”.

“FETE-The Utsav provided a rare opportunity for us not only to internalize the pain and pathos of small-time self-employed persons, but also to enrich our administrative acumen”, observed the trainee Civil Servants unanimously and added that by coming together and helping each other in making this event a grand success, they fully understood the importance of the people-related skill, which is the mantra of success.