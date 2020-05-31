Training program for IAS Officers concludes

The IAS Officer Trainees of 2019 Batch of Telangana Cadre, who reported to Government of Telangana on the completion of Phase-I of their training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, attended an Orientation Training Program conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute.

In addition to B P Acharya, Director General of the Institute & Spl Chief Secretary to Government, A K Goel, IAS (Retd), former Advisor to Government of Telangana, K Rama Krishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Government, Finance, Harpreet Singh, ADG of the Institute, and other eminent persons addressed the IAS Officer Trainees as a part of the Orientation Training Program.

The focus of the Training Program was to expose the IAS Officer Trainees to the unique features of Telangana orientation in terms of its economy, culture, land, people, innovative schemes, etc.

B P Acharya, in his interaction with the IAS Officer Trainees on the concluding day of the Orientation Training Program, said that their attachment to the districts, with the District Collectors as their mentors, will enable them to understand the dynamics of administration at ground level in its true and total frame of reference. He called upon the IAS Officer Trainees to learn and perfect the art of man-management in order to improve their productivity. “Ensuring that right man is there at the right place is the mantra of good administration”, he added.

The Government of Telangana has attached the eight IAS Officer Trainees as Assistant Collectors (Under Training), for a period of 50 weeks, to Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. The IAS Officer Trainees will proceed to their respective districts on June 1.

The IAS Officer Trainees, during their stay at Hyderabad, called on Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to Govt of Telangana, S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary to CM, A Shanti Kumari, Spl Chief Secretary, Health, K Rama Krishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Government, Finance, Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, Political, Ronald Rose, Secretary to Government, Finance, and other Senior Officers.

Of the eight IAS Officer Trainees, two each belong to Telangana State and Uttarakhand and one each to AP, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. While seven IAS Officer Trainees belong to engineering stream of education, only one comes from humanities background.