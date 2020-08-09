Tremendous Response For The Motion Poster Of Sarkari Vaari Paata Released On The Occasion Of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday

The Pre-look features Superstar Mahesh in a stylish make-over with a tattoo of one rupee coin on his neck and sporting an ear ring looks striking. Now the Motion Poster shows Mahesh tossing the one rupee coin. Thaman’s Background score crooning Sarkaru Vaari Paata is impressing Superstar Fans very much.
Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, 14 Reels Plus are Producing this prestigious movie in Parasuram’s Direction.
On this occasion Superstar Mahesh said, ” Heartful thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes. This film will have all the elements expected by the fans. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is a complete entertainer with a strong message.”
Director Parasuram said, ” My dream to direct Superstar Mahesh garu comes true with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Glad to release the motion poster on the occasion of his birthday.”
Music Director Thaman said, “I am Very Happy to work again with Superstar Mahesh garu.”
Superstar Mahesh Starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ crew involves
Cinematography: Madhi
Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh
Art Director: AS Prakash
Music: Thaman S.S.
Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Raam Achanta, Gopi Achanta
Written & Directed by: Parasuram Petla