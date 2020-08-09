Tremendous Response For The Motion Poster Of Sarkari Vaari Paata Released On The Occasion Of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 27th Film Titled ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was announced and unveiled the mesmerizing First Look Poster on the occasion of Superstar Krishna Gari Birthday. On the occasion of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday on August 9th, taking the excitement of fans to a new high the makers has released Motion Poster of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ wishing a very happy birthday to Superstar Mahesh Babu.

The Pre-look features Superstar Mahesh in a stylish make-over with a tattoo of one rupee coin on his neck and sporting an ear ring looks striking. Now the Motion Poster shows Mahesh tossing the one rupee coin. Thaman’s Background score crooning Sarkaru Vaari Paata is impressing Superstar Fans very much.

Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, 14 Reels Plus are Producing this prestigious movie in Parasuram’s Direction.

On this occasion Superstar Mahesh said, ” Heartful thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes. This film will have all the elements expected by the fans. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is a complete entertainer with a strong message.”

Director Parasuram said, ” My dream to direct Superstar Mahesh garu comes true with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Glad to release the motion poster on the occasion of his birthday.”

Music Director Thaman said, “I am Very Happy to work again with Superstar Mahesh garu.”

Superstar Mahesh Starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ crew involves

Cinematography: Madhi

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art Director: AS Prakash

Music: Thaman S.S.

Producers: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Raam Achanta, Gopi Achanta

Written & Directed by: Parasuram Petla