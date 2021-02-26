30.6 C
TRIDANDI PONTIFF OFFERS PRAYERS AT SRIVARI TEMPLE

Tridandi Sri Sri Sri Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami on Friday morning offered prayers at the Srivari temple in Tirumala.
The pontiff was received at Mahadwaram by TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Archakas.
After Darshan, he was presented Srivari Thirtha Prasadams by Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Speaking to the media outside the temple he said Lord Venkateswara alone is capable of saving humanity from pandemic Corona.
He hailed the Indian temples as citadels of dharma and treasure troves of ancient cultures and heritage supporting present day art forms and traditions cum practices.
He said grandeur of temples promotes the well-being  of the society Commenting on attacks on some temples like Ramathirtha in AP he termed it as unfortunate and sought Chairman YV Subba Reddy to initiate measures for development of facilities like rest houses etc at that temple. ”If temples are good, humanity will sustain and prosper”, he added. 

