TRS, BJP, Congress woo graduates, as arrangements made March 14 polls

For the prestigious turned MLC graduate polls on March 14 the officials concerned have made all arrangements in the two segments. The Poll results to be announced on March 17 after three days of the polls held according to poll body schedule. Hyderabad Ranga Reddy and Mahabub nagar are in the first segment and the second one is Nalgonda Warangal and Khammam districts going for the polls that turned prestigious.

After the poll debacle in Dubbaka bypoll and the GHMC polls, the TRS took it as a prestigious one and roped in Vani Devi an educationist and a daughter of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao. While the BJP has fielded its incumbent Ramchandra Rao and the congress roped in Chinna Reddy. The BJP roped in Premender Reddy against the TRS incumbent Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Nalgonda segment.

The poll body is getting ready with jumbo ballot boxes as there are many independent candidates in fray for the polls.

For Nalgonda segment all the rivals are vying for the polls which will see a serious campaign by the stakeholders. The MPs, former MPs, MLAs, ministers are busy campaigning for their respective candidates in the polls. They are showering all sops and wooing the voters who are graduates and educated in the segments.

This time around the fight is crucial as the TRS sees to ensure that it win both the seats. Employees are a happy lot that the chief minister reportedly offered to provide 29 percent PRC fitment for them which is 2 per cent more than that of the AP Government. In addition to that the KCR government gave feelers that retirement age will be increased by three years from 58 years to 61.

This will augur well for the graduate MLC polls and wooing the people with all sops and addressing their issues. Both segments see a tough fight between the ruling TRS and BJP and also the Congress.

Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments going for polls on March 14 as the political parties are vying for the same. While the main fight is between the ruling TRS, BJP and the congress the CPI and CPM have also together fielded Jayasarathi Reddy as their candidate, who is a journalist. The polls will be held as per the Covid norms in the segments.