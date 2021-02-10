TRS BJP don’t have right to seek votes in  MLC elections: Ramulu Naik

The Congress Party candidate from Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda graduate MLC seat Ramulu Naik today said that rival TRS and BJP did not have right to seek the votes from the people of the state in the upcoming graduate MLC elections.

He alleged that the sitting MLC from the seat from the ruling TRS party Palla Rajeswar Reddy did nothing for the development of his constituency. He mocked that the MLC had, however, achieved a private university for himself. He said that they were gathering the data of the total number of educated unemployed in the state. Stating that the Congress party has built houses and projects and given Jobs, he urged the people to vote for the party candidate in the elections. He said that they were urging the people of his constituency to vote him for being a separate Telangana state activist. He said that they had a vote bank of 30 percent votes.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi he alleged that Modi had not set up even a single private sector company in the country and but added that the PM had privatized 23 public sector companies. He dared the BJP to leaders to file corruption cases against the CM of the state KCR and sent him to jail. He alleged that KCR had undertaken Nagarjuna Sagar assembly tour only to cheat the tribals of the state and undivided Nalgonda district.