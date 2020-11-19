TRS, BJP hand in glove with each other: Revanth Reddy

Congress Party MP A. Revanth Reddy today launched a scathing attack against rival TRS and BJP and alleged that the two parties were hand in glove with each other. He also alleged that MIM was also an ally of the two parties.

Addressing media persons in the city, he said that the BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao had secured bail for MIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi when the latter went to jail. Reddy also released a video of Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy mingling with each other happily. He claimed that the MIM party was extending complete cooperation to the BJP to ensure it secured power in any state of the country while citing the recent Bihar elections where the MIM had dented the opportunity of RJD led grand alliance to form government.

He also alleged that the Union minister G. Kishan Reddy had ensured that union mining ministry didn’t take any action against industrialist Jupally Rameshwar Rao owned mining company in response to a complaint lodged by the BJP MP D. Aravind. He demanded the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi to remove Kishan Reddy From his cabinet. Referring to the claims of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the CM KCR had forged his signature, he wondered as to why Sanjay was not asking the BJP led union home ministry to order an inquiry into the issue.

He mocked that Bandi Sanjay had faith in deity Bhagya Laxmi but not on his own Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Talking about party’s election campaign in GHMC elections, Revanth Said that the congress party would go to the People with ‘ Basthi Hamara, Baldiya Hamara’ slogan.