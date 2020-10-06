22 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 7, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

TRS candidate Sujatha will win bypoll: Harish Rao

0113
Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today said that the TRS candidate Sujatha will win the Dubbaka bypoll necessitated due to death of sitting MLA S Ramalinga Reddy. 

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has selected Sujatha widow of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy as the TRS candidate to fight from Dubbaka segment  for bypoll.  Along with other leaders Harish Rao has consoled Sujatha over husband death.  

The minister extended thanks to KCR for offering ticket to Sujatha to fight the polls.  Ramalinga Reddy and his wife have struggled for development of the segment the minister said. 

He recalled that Sujatha had in 2004 polls made door to door campaign for his victory.  Harish Rao has said that the TRS candidate will win the polls despite opposition parties propaganda.  He expressed confidence that Sujatha will continue to serve the people as per Ramalinga Reddy ideals. 

As per KCR instructions Ramalinga Reddy served his best for the people and developed Dubbaka as an ideal segment We will follow his ideals and develop the segment he added. 

Related posts

CS issued orders to open business, shops as a major relief

admin

AP CM launches Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme

admin

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif gets bail for medical treatment

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali