TRS candidate Sujatha will win bypoll: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today said that the TRS candidate Sujatha will win the Dubbaka bypoll necessitated due to death of sitting MLA S Ramalinga Reddy.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has selected Sujatha widow of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy as the TRS candidate to fight from Dubbaka segment for bypoll. Along with other leaders Harish Rao has consoled Sujatha over husband death.

The minister extended thanks to KCR for offering ticket to Sujatha to fight the polls. Ramalinga Reddy and his wife have struggled for development of the segment the minister said.

He recalled that Sujatha had in 2004 polls made door to door campaign for his victory. Harish Rao has said that the TRS candidate will win the polls despite opposition parties propaganda. He expressed confidence that Sujatha will continue to serve the people as per Ramalinga Reddy ideals.

As per KCR instructions Ramalinga Reddy served his best for the people and developed Dubbaka as an ideal segment We will follow his ideals and develop the segment he added.