TRS conducts flag festival, Srinivas Yadav party unfurls flag

TRS party flag festival conducted on a grand note in the city and across the state. On the TRS flag festival day party boss and Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao has laid a foundation stone for the party office in Delhi with other ministers and party leaders.

At Bansilalpet in Secunderabad Minister T Srinivas Yadava unfurled the TRS party flag and participated in the festival with party leaders and activists.

At TRS Bhavan Minority leader and Wakf Board Chairman Mahamood Ali hoisted the TRS flag anddistributed sweets among those attended. Also at the Khairatabad segment, former minister Danam Nagender has ufurled the TRS flag to mark the occasion.

Srinivas Yadav said that the TRS party has become an indomitable force in the state of Telangana. TRS boss and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilling the aspirations of the people and those who sacrificed their lives for the state he claimed. KCR government is ideal to implement several welfare schemes and development programs, he said. The government aims to develop all sections including Dalits, STs, Minorities and BCs with several schemes, the minister said. The people are happy with the schemes and will support the TRS in future, he hoped. The Minister extended thanks to the leaders and people for their support to the KCR government for more development. At other districts the ministers and leaders of the party unfurled the TRS flag to mark the festival. The leaders distributed sweets and vowed to take welfare schemes to the doorsteps of the people.

The TRS leadership is to form a new state committee soon. KTR has said that the party will form village, ward committees. He said that they will offer 51 percent reservations to SC, ST, BC and women in the committees to come up at village, ward and districts of the TRS party.