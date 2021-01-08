TRS flays BJP Sanjay on KCR jibe

TRS MLA G Balraj today lashed out at the BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and others for their charges on Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao and the government.

Talking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan he slammed that Sanjay was barking like a ‘mad dog’. The BJP has done nothing for Telangana development, he alleged .The BJP will not come to power in the state till 2048 despite its false information campaign he fumed. State government is noted welfare and BJP ruling states are not implementing schemes like ours he charged.

He took serious exception to charges of corruption and irregularities on the government. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has deceived people in the name of one crore jobs a year, the TRS leader alleged. The BJP leaders make tall claims after failing to help flood victims, the TRS MLA said.

He accused them of creating panic for mileage as they failed to get development funds to the state. The BJP leaders are resorting to create religious hatred and caste feelings among people. The people will revolt on the BJP leaders for hate talk and panic and have no respect to women, he charged.

The TRS leaders will not keep quite if the BJP leaders failed to stop false criticism. KCR government is for waters, jobs,, employment, welfare, irrigation systems and continuous development, Balraj claimed. Though BJP leaders cannot get support from people for wrong campaigns, he added.