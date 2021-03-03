TRS Govt. fulfilled 80 percent promises-Errabelli

Minister for Panchayathi Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao asserted today that the TRS Government has fulfilled 80 per cent of the election promises and the remaining assurances would be implemented in the next three years time.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister said that 1.30 Lakh jobs were provided to the youth so far and notification is ready for another 50.000 jobs. He said the government is on the path of progress in several spheres of activity, under the able leadership of Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR.

BJP failures

Errabelli blasted the BJP for failure to fulfill several election promises. He said BJP promised two crore jobs in its manifesto, but cheated the youth. The party promised to bring down the prices of Petrol, diesel and LPG, but in reality, the prices are sky-racketing each day.

He said the BJP promised to bring back the black money stashed in foreign and deposit Rs. 15 Lakh in the account of each individual. Has it deposited the promises money in a single account, he asked.

The Minister further said the Centre has sanctioned 157 Medical colleges, but not one college is given to Telangana, though the Government had made several representations.

He called upon the SC, ST, BC and Minorities to fight against the Centre, as it is privatizing Public Sector industries.

Errabelli appealed to the graduates of Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam districts to vote for TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Teddy in the MLC election.