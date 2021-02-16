TRS Govt suppressing BC communities in Telangana, alleges Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was suppressing the Backward Classes (BC) communities and also conspiring to reduce their political representations.

Reddy was speaking on the occasion of Mettu Sai Kumar taking charge as the Chairman of Fishermen Congress of Telangana at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. AICC Secretary Srinivasan Krishnan, Fishermen Union president Mallaiah, AICC Spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan, TPCC General Secretaries Bollu Kishan and Nagesh, many DCC Presidents, and hundreds of Congress workers and other leaders were also present.

Stating that the Congress party always gave the highest priority to BCs, Uttam said that only Congress could ensure social justice in society. He alleged that the TRS Govt did nothing for the welfare of the fishermen community. He said that the fishermen have almost nil representation in the elected bodies and they remained one of the most neglected communities under the TRS regime.

Uttam said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been targetting the BC communities ever since he came to power in 2014. He said that the Chief Minister had promised to spend Rs. 10,000 Crore for the welfare of BCs. While this promise remained unfulfilled, the TRS Govt either slashed allocations or did not release the allocated funds for the BC welfare. He also condemned CM KCR for not accepting the demand of introducing BC Sub-Plan for the focused development of backward classes communities.

The TPCC Chief accused CM KCR of conspiring to reduce the representation of BCs in law-making and other local bodies. Citing an example, he said that the TRS Govt has reduced the reservation to BCs in the Panchayat Raj elections to 23% from 34%. This was aimed at crushing the BCs politically. He said that the previous Congress governments and implemented 34% reservation for BCs in Panchayat Raj and other local bodies for over 30 years. However, TRS Govt slashed the BC quota with the intention of suppressing BCs.

Uttam slams Modi Govt rise in fuel, LPG prices

The TPCC Chief said strongly condemned the continuous and indiscriminate increase in prices of petrol and diesel. He said that the BJP had promised to reduce inflation within 100 days after coming to power. But the Modi Govt has been adding a burden on the common people in one way or the other. He said that the petrol prices are about to hit the century mark. A liter of petrol in Hyderabad today costs Rs. 92.84 while diesel is priced at Rs. 86.93. Similarly, he said that the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders have been increased across the country. This is just adding more burden on the already distressed poor and middle-class families, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also slammed the Modi Govt for selling away public sector companies to private parties. He said even profit-making institutions were being sold to private firms by the BJP Govt. He said this would have a negative impact on the employment generated by those PSUs. He said lakhs of jobs, especially under the reserved category for BCs, SCs and STs, would be lost as private firms would not continue the caste-based quota.

Reiterating that both TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin, he said that people should teach both parties a fitting lesson in the forthcoming MLC elections and Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections. He said that both Modi Govt and KCR Govt have cheated the unemployed youth. While PM Modi failed to provide 2 crore jobs a year, CM KCR has failed to fulfill the promise of giving one job to a family. Instead, their faulty policies have led to the loss of crores of existing jobs. Further, he said that the TRS Govt did not fulfill the promise of giving an unemployment allowance of Rs. 3,016 per month to jobless youth. Similarly, he said CM KCR has cheated the government employees by not implementing the new PRC. Therefore, he said both BJP and TRS have no right to seek votes from the Graduates in the MLC elections.

He appealed to the Graduates to vote in favour of Congress candidates G. Chinna Reddy (Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad) and Ramulu Naik (Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda) in the MLC elections.

Uttam was gifted a fishing net by the State fishermen union on the occasion. He expressed confidence that Mettu Sai would aggressively take up the issues and problems of fishermen of Telangana state.