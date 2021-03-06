TRS is trying to win the election through wrong means  : Bandi

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that the ruling TRS party was trying to win in the upcoming MLC elections through wrong means. He said that the ruling party was trying to win the elections by using the portrait of former Prime Minister of the country PV Narasimha Rao.

He asked the ruling party candidate from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar district and the daughter of PV S. Vani Devi as to how she would contest the elections on behalf of a political party which wanted to destroy PV Ghat. He said that the CM would confine himself to his farm house permanently if the BJP didn’t win in the MLC elections condemning the statement of State Minister V. Srinivas Goud he alleged that the minister was trying to secure the votes of teachers and government employees by threatening them while reminding that goud had become the minister after securing the votes of the employees and teachers.

He alleged that goud had changed GOs in the issue of the transfers and promotions of his close friends and family members.