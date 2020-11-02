TRS leaders committing brazen ‘white-collar’ robbery of public money in the guise of compensation distribution: Dasoju Sravan

AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan raised serious concerns over the irregularities and illegalities in the distribution of flood relief compensation amount in Hyderabad, asserting TRS leaders are committing a ‘white-collar’ robbery of public money in the name of compensation distribution. He approached Telangana High Court on Monday seeking an inquiry on the widespread irregularities, discrimination and embezzlement of funds allotted towards compensation for flood-affected families in Greater Hyderabad, by filing a Public Interest Litigation. Dr Dasoju Sravan also demanded Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) for the postponement of electoral rolls preparations for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, until the flood relief compensation distribution is completed.

“Widespread irregularities and discrimination are occurring in the distribution of compensation amounts for flood-affected families in the Greater Hyderabad. TRS leaders are committing a brazen ‘white-collar’ robbery of public money in the name of compensation distribution. While Congress demanded to offer Rs 50,000 to every flood-affected family in the city, CM KCR promised to provide just Rs 10,000 to every family and announced Rs 550 Crore towards flood relief compensation. He also said that 200-250 ‘Disaster Relief Teams’ would carry out the relief efforts. But it is extremely unfortunate that even this exercise, which needs to be executed with utmost sincerity, considerate attitude and swiftness, to offer relief to the lakhs of suffering families during a calamity, is being used for political benefits by ruling TRS Government and seen as ‘money making’ and ‘vote bank’ ploy. As a result, even after three weeks since torrential rains devastated Hyderabad, lakhs of people who have faced severe losses due to the floods, are yet to receive compensation and living in abject conditions,” said Dr Dasoju Sravan expressing severe displeasure over TRS Government’s handling of flood relief compensation distribution.

“TRS Government has been completely irresponsible and brazen in case of compensation distribution. Till now no official exercise has been taken up by GHMC or state government to assess the loss occurred during the floods and to identify the beneficiaries. Compensation amount has been distributed to people, cherry-picked by TRS leaders. In most of the cases, beneficiaries were selected on the suggestions of TRS MLAs, corporators or ward level TRS leaders. As a result, genuine victims have been left out to fend for themselves. Also this compensation amount is distributed by ward level leaders wearing TRS ‘kanduvas’ instead of GHMC or government officials. Also cash is being distributed instead of cheques. That too just Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 is distributed to each family arbitrarily without any criteria. Have we ever seen compensation being distributed in the form of cash instead of cheques? How did money, which is supposed to be from the CMRF, get into the hands of ward level TRS leaders? Who are the officials accountable for this money? Is there any official record of this money?” said Dr Dasoju Sravan firing a volley of questions against the TRS Government.

Congress senior leader, who is also the party in-charge of famed Khairatabad constituency falling under GHMC limits explained, “CM KCR said Rs 550 Crore would be distributed in Hyderabad city. CS Somesh Kumar said Rs Rs 389 Crore were distributed till now. But according to our reports just Rs 56 Crore have been disbursed till now. We are getting thousands of complaints daily from Hyderabad residents about non receipt of compensation. Even in cases where compensation was distributed, TRS MLAs, corporators and ward level TRS leaders pocketed commissions. It is disgusting that TRS leaders are resorting to corruption and pocketing commissions in the meagre Rs 10,000 amount from people, who are already devastated. Every TRS corporator has usurped Rs 5 to 10 lakh in the process. We have seen TRS Govt pocketing thousands of crores as commissions in irrigation projects. But this is a new low in TRS loot under CM KCR’s rule.It is unfortunate that state government and GHMC officials, who need to safeguard public money and work for the people, are acting hand in glove with TRS leaders and supporting their loot. Therefore I have approached the High Court to order for an inquiry on the ‘compensation distribution for flood-affected families’ and to ensure that money is reached directly to affected families instead of TRS leaders pockets.”