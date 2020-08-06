TRS leaders pay floral tributes to Jayashankar

TRS leaders today paid rich tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar at Telangana Bhavan here to mark his birth anniversary.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others offered floral tributes to departed soul.

Reddy said that Jayashankar had been the force behind statehood movement for Telangana.

TRS boss and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been following ideals of Jayashankar, he said.

Rajeshwar Reddy has said that Telangana state has achieved the development in all fields. He also said that Jayashankar advise to end suicides of the farmers was almost achueved by the TRS government.

There are no suicides by the farmers in Telangana now as the KCR government offers all help and financial support to the farmers he said.

Our government by KCR has been implementing welfare schemes and development programs as per the wishes of Jayashankar he said.

At Nalgonda Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy paid tributes to Jayashankar. He recalled Jayashankar services and ideals being implemented by KCR government. Our government under KCR is developing all fields, Gutha Sukhender Reddy said.