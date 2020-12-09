TRS MEENA CLINCHES NEREDMET DIVISION

TRS candidate Meena Upender Reddy has won Neredmet division polls of GHMC. The poll results came out today and Meena Upender Reddy has got 688 votes majority on her BJP rival Prasanna Naidu.With the high court permission the election officials have conducted the counting of the votes polled including those with other stamp symbol.

The TRS candidate has, already got 504 votes majority and 544 votes were found to be cast by using other symbol which stalled Neredmet division result.

The court has given its mod for the counting followed by a clarification from state poll body about using other symbol than Swastik.Earlier on Dec 4 the counting was stalked here with court direction followed by a complaint of using other symbol to cast votes against poll code norms.

Meena said that she won the polls and thanked to chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao and municipal minister KT Rama Rao.She said to work for division development and address local issues.

The BJP candidate cried foul on the result and alleged that the officials at the counting center favoured the TRS.However returning officer Leena denied charges as baseless. We conducted the counting as per court and poll body instructions she said. Leena deplored with media that there, we’re some complaints filed against her.I will submit a report to poll body she added.