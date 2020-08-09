TRS ministers are not accessible to common people: Gudur

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday asked IT Minister K. Tarakarama Rao to share his office address, along with the timings, where people could meet him to express their grievances on the problems being faced by them.

Reacting to the #AskKTR campaign undertaken by Minister KTR on social media platform Twitter on Sunday, Narayana Reddy said that the campaign was a publicity stunt to grab a headline in the newspapers. While most of the questions were posted from fake IDs, KTR gave the replies were selective and pre-decided. “A minister should be available for people at his office and home all the time or he/she should have fixed timings when common people can meet to make representations. But no TRS minister has a permanent address. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao lives in a palace called Pragathi Bhavan where no one, including ministers and MLAs, has no access. There is no Secretariat. Some ministers are operating on a part time basis from temporary offices in different parts of Hyderabad. There is no way people could connect with the ministers to get their problems solved,” he alleged.

Reddy said that KTR was handling several important portfolios including Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries and Information Technology. Therefore, KTR must start acting in a matured manner and provide easy access to the common people, he demanded. “Instead of connecting with the people, KTR is focused on doing some stunts on social media which could get him some cheap publicity,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that not all citizens were capable of using Twitter or other social media platforms. “Not everyone knows how to post their complaint in a limited number of characters. The poor people look for someone who could listen to their grievances and resolve them. But the KCR Govt has deprived the people the opportunity to express their grievances. They have no option but to suffer in silence. On the other side, CM KCR, KTR and other ministers make one-sided tall claims that their government was doing fine,” he said.

Narayana Reddy advised KTR to learn to behave like a public representative and not as an actor. “The artificial or superficial leadership does not last long. It bursts like a bubble and completely shatters the image. Therefore, Minister KTR and also other ministers should take their thinking above the level of media coverage. People easily understand the difference between a genuine leader and the fabricated one. KTR and other ministers must do a serious introspection and take corrective measures,” he advised.