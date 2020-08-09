TRS MLC Gangadhar Goud tested positive

Corona scare is daunting the ruling party TRS leaders in Telangana as one more leader and his family members got infected with virus.. Afresh, TRS MLC V Gangadhar Goud was tested positive for Corona virus according to information. The doctors conducted tests on him and found to have positive for Corona virus.

His family members including wife and son were also infected with the Corona virus. Goud said that they are being treated at NIMS and will be home quarantine.

Gangadhar said that he was tested positive for Corona virus and has no symptoms. He appealed to colleagues who moved closely with him to test for Corona virus. In spite of measures being taken by state government to prevent corona spread, leaders of the ruling party falling victims to positive cases in the state.

Others who tested positive for Corona virus are Minister Malla Reddy, MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy and Sudhir Reddy. Earlier, labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy was tested positive and has been under home isolation. Malla Reddy and his wife were tested positive for corona.

The minister and MLAs who have been actively participating in some development programs are getting infected with the virus. Earlier those recovered from virus were Deputy speaker Padma Rao Goud, home minister Mahamood Ali and several other MLAs Telangana is witnessing steep rise in positive cases with reverse migration of people from Hyderabad to villages and districts.