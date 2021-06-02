TRS Palla tears into Etala Rajender for jibe on govt

TRS leadership today came down heavily on expelled minister Etala Rajender for his allegations against the government and its schemes. Rajeshwar Reddy hit out that Rajender committed an unpardonable mistake by levelling charges against the flagship programs and the Government.

Addressing a press conference here ruling party MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samithi state President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy criticized that Rajender committed a big mistake which cannot be pardoned.

Our schemes of welfare are being appreciated by other states and the centre he claimed. Though Rajender is making false charges, he charged. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accused the disgruntled leader of facing action for his misdeeds by the party leadership.

During his 20 years in the party Rajender got all top positions and dumped the party later he alleged.

Rajeshwar Reddy hit out at the former minister for alleged land grabbing cases which got bad name to the party. His remarks came at a time when Rajender met with BJP national president JP Nadda in National Capital and set to join saffron party soon.

The MLC, also a spokesman of the TRS, took exception to Etala Rajender for his charges against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rajeshwar Reddy stated that the agitating leader will face further action for his bad and unwelcoming attitude.

The TRS leadership will certainly take action against Rajender he said hinting that he will be thrown out of the party. Rajender is to resign to the TRS party and MLA post likely soon and get into the BJP fold.

Our welfare schemes are ideal as they support farmers in a big way, old persons, women and other eligible he added.